Centric Wealth Management Has $2.62 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises approximately 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after acquiring an additional 354,217 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 298,121 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DKS traded down $7.06 on Wednesday, hitting $195.62. 803,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,892. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.88 and its 200 day moving average is $161.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.64.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

