Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare makes up about 1.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 59.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,906. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.55.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

