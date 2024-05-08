Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock remained flat at $27.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 719,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 1.34. Delek US has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 454.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock worth $141,243 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.