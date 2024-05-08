Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,192 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,705,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arcosa stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 69,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,943. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $89.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

