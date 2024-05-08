Barclays Raises Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $35.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BROS. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

NYSE BROS traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. 7,855,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,235. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 661.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

