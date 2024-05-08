Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $386.87 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,499,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,339 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $386,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after acquiring an additional 673,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,710,737 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

