PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PACK Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.2% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,126. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

