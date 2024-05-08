National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.370-4.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.18. 85,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

