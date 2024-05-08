Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-$7.80 EPS.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of Enpro stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,224. Enpro has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $170.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

