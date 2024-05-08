American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

APEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 310,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,542. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in American Public Education by 13,583.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

