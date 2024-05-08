Stevens Capital Partners Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $383.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.