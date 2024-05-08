ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
ARC Document Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance
ARC Document Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 66,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
