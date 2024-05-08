iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Stevens Capital Partners’ 10th Largest Position

Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 91.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.33 and a 200-day moving average of $311.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.29 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

