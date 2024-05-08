Stevens Capital Partners Sells 2,199 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stevens Capital Partners trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 952,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,393,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after buying an additional 316,457 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 118,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,922. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

