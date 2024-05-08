iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.67

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 13387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

