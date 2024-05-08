Northern Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.92. The stock had a trading volume of 237,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.48. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $296.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

