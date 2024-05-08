Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) PT Raised to $74.00 at Wedbush

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of JANX stock traded down $7.95 on Wednesday, reaching $53.55. 946,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,942. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 3.87. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

