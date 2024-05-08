Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,751 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,021,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,520,000 after buying an additional 504,327 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23,202.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 432,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,263,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $57.20. 27,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

