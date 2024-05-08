Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.296 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Artesian Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
Artesian Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. 2,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,635. The company has a market capitalization of $393.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.20. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARTNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARTNA
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Artesian Resources
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.