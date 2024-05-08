Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,794 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SDOG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. 18,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $54.01.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

