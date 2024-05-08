Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 196 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Sysco by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Sysco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 679,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

