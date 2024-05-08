Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $152.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $116.95 and last traded at $116.47. Approximately 3,639,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 18,646,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.17.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 649,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 229,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $459.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

