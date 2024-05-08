DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp downgraded DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

DV traded down $11.69 on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,005,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,801. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

