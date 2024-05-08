Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 81,574 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,574 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 127,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.