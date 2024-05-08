Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Enstar Group Trading Down 0.4 %
ESGRO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 2,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $25.47.
