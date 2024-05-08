Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 556,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.