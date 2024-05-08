National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 119.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE NHI traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. 2,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Health Investors

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.