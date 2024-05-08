UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.30.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ULS

UL Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

NYSE ULS opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $36.92.

In other news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Karen K. Pepping acquired 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at $99,988. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.