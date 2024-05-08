Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Liquidia to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 132.16% and a negative net margin of 448.89%. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Stock Down 2.3 %

Liquidia stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $957.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.24. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,444 in the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liquidia

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.