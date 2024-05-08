Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Liquidia to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 132.16% and a negative net margin of 448.89%. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Liquidia Stock Down 2.3 %
Liquidia stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $957.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.24. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
