Novavax (NVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Novavax has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novavax

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.