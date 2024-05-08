SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SAP by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,032,000 after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $189.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

