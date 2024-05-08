Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The business’s revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.57.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $81,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $81,899.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,728.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,069 shares of company stock worth $7,626,355. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.