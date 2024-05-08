Vicinity Motor (VEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 87.32%.

Vicinity Motor Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VEV stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. 677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,129. Vicinity Motor has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

