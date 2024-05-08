Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 169.22%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS.

Curis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,570. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. Curis has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

