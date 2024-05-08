Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.710-7.710 EPS.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:BR traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.59. The stock had a trading volume of 70,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $144.54 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.66.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.
