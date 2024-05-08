Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.0 million-$550.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $528.0 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Bioventus Price Performance

Bioventus stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. 167,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,584. The company has a market capitalization of $413.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $135.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $29,865.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,334.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,720 shares of company stock worth $80,435 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

