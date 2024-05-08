Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Biora Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIOR opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Biora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

