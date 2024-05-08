AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $23.86. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 306,517 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AU. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,260,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,900,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 383,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,101,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

