Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down to $4.87

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.41. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 14,364,190 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,830 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 329,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,655,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.