Heejae Chae Purchases 34,000 Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) insider Heejae Chae bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £49,640 ($62,361.81).
LON:ELM opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £853.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3,625.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.60. Elementis plc has a 52 week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($1.95).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
