Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Plans Dividend of $0.43

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4329 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Vonovia Stock Performance

VONOY stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

