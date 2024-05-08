Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Plans Dividend of $0.43

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4329 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Vonovia Stock Performance
VONOY stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.02.
About Vonovia
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vonovia
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.