Conflux (CFX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36.13 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $835.33 million and $36.13 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,997,906,500 coins and its circulating supply is 3,947,914,967 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,997,819,506.56 with 3,947,819,494.82 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21030896 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $37,163,287.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars.

