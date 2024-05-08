National Bank of Canada FI Sells 5,484 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $718,995,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $571.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

