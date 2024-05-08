Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,676,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,604 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.03% of Vermilion Energy worth $20,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 142.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 671,228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,004,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 166,222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.43%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

