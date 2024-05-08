HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s previous close.
Curis Stock Performance
Curis stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Curis has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.59.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11). Curis had a negative return on equity of 169.22% and a negative net margin of 473.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
