National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 109.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,327 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $17,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

