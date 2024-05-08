Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

