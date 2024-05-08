Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Rating Reiterated by CJS Securities

CJS Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOWL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.

BOWL stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.46 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 193,801 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Bowlero by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,632,000 after purchasing an additional 236,060 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter worth approximately $12,217,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bowlero by 500.0% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

