Threshold Price Tops $0.0354 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $353.76 million and $12.71 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011501 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,344.73 or 1.00006848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012918 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03536355 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $12,769,841.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

