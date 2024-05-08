Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $492,000 Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 864.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $186.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

